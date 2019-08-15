Board The Alabaster, one of The Filament Corporation’s flagship research vessels, and meet its one remaining crew member, Juniper, left alone, orbiting a mysterious planet. As you freely survey the ship and solve over 300 challenging cable-based puzzles, you will be in constant contact with Juniper. Learn more about her, her crew, and what happened as she opens up to you. Search crew logs, messages, records, as well as personal items and knick-knacks found around the ship on your quest for the truth as to what has happened aboard The Alabaster. Learn who the crew were, and maybe in doing so, find out why they left.Learn who the crew were, and maybe in doing so, find out why they left.