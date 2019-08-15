  • Log In | Sign Up

Filament

Filament - Cover art

Board The Alabaster, one of The Filament Corporation’s flagship research vessels, and meet its one remaining crew member, Juniper, left alone, orbiting a mysterious planet. As you freely survey the ship and solve over 300 challenging cable-based puzzles, you will be in constant contact with Juniper. Learn more about her, her crew, and what happened as she opens up to you. Search crew logs, messages, records, as well as personal items and knick-knacks found around the ship on your quest for the truth as to what has happened aboard The Alabaster. Learn who the crew were, and maybe in doing so, find out why they left.Learn who the crew were, and maybe in doing so, find out why they left.

Updates

23 Apr, 2020
Filament weaves its way onto Steam

Sci-fi puzzle game available now for Windows and Linux; coming later this year on Nintendo Switch.
1 Dec, 2019
Filament winding its way towards early 2020 release
Sci-fi puzzler with over 300 cable-based challenges unveiled for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Walkthrough for Filament

Stuck in Filament, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Filament and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Filament release trailer

Filament teaser trailer

Adventure Games by Beard Envy

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

