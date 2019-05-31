Lightmatter
Developer:
Tunnel Vision Games
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital January 15, 2020 by Tunnel Vision Games
Lightmatter is a first-person puzzle game where shadows kill you. Imagine “the floor is lava” but with shadows. Players have to use different light sources to their advantage. The game tells a sci-fi story about a maniac inventor who has created the ultimate power source called “Lightmatter”. As a player, you are investigating his facility to try and understand what’s going on.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz, AMD FX 8120 @ 3.1 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon 6870 HD series card
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card