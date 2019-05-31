  • Log In | Sign Up

Lightmatter

Lightmatter - Cover art

Lightmatter is a first-person puzzle game where shadows kill you. Imagine “the floor is lava” but with shadows. Players have to use different light sources to their advantage. The game tells a sci-fi story about a maniac inventor who has created the ultimate power source called “Lightmatter”. As a player, you are investigating his facility to try and understand what’s going on.

Updates

15 Jan, 2020
Lightmatter takes final form with PC release

First hour of 3D puzzler based on light and shadow available now free on Steam.
6 Dec, 2019
Lightmatter launch dated illuminated in new trailer

Shadow-based 3D puzzler to launch on Steam for Windows PC on January 15th.
8 Jun, 2019
Lightmatter taking shape for late 2019 release
Alpha demo available for Portal-style, shadow-based puzzler coming to PC.

Adventure Games by Tunnel Vision Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz, AMD FX 8120 @ 3.1 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon 6870 HD series card
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space
Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

