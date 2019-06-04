Voyage (2021)
Developer:
Venturous
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital February 19, 2021 by Venturous
Voyage is a cinematic adventure game capturing the essence of shared exploration. Whether you decide to play by yourself or cooperatively, the journey will revolve around two survivors in search for answers of a long-forgotten past. Embark on a voyage, unravel a mystery and find a way home together.
Updates
19 Feb, 2021Voyage gets underway on Steam
Dual-character, cinematic side-scroller playable alone or co-op available now for download on Windows PC.
4 Jun, 2019Voyage set to begin later this year
Cinematic side-scroller can be played alone or cooperatively on Windows PC.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10
Processor: Dual-Core 2.4GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Dedicated graphics (1GB VRAM)
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 1 GB available space