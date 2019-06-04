  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Voyage (2021) (2021) - Game details

Voyage (2021)

Voyage (2021) - Cover art

Voyage is a cinematic adventure game capturing the essence of shared exploration. Whether you decide to play by yourself or cooperatively, the journey will revolve around two survivors in search for answers of a long-forgotten past. Embark on a voyage, unravel a mystery and find a way home together.

Updates

19 Feb, 2021
Voyage gets underway on Steam

Dual-character, cinematic side-scroller playable alone or co-op available now for download on Windows PC.
4 Jun, 2019
Voyage set to begin later this year
Cinematic side-scroller can be played alone or cooperatively on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Voyage (2021)

Stuck in Voyage (2021), or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Voyage (2021) and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Voyage (2021) - Screenshot #1
'Voyage (2021) - Screenshot #2
'Voyage (2021) - Screenshot #3
'Voyage (2021) - Screenshot #4
'Voyage (2021) - Screenshot #5
'Voyage (2021) - Screenshot #6
'Voyage (2021) - Screenshot #7
Transparent PNG

Voyage launch trailer

Transparent PNG

Voyage (2020) trailer

What our readers think of Voyage (2021)

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Voyage (2021) yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Venturous

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10
Processor: Dual-Core 2.4GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Dedicated graphics (1GB VRAM)
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 1 GB available space

Voyage (2021) by Venturous - Adventure Game

Voyage (2021) is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Venturous. Voyage (2021) has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Voyage (2021), at this time the community has not provided a rating for Voyage (2021).
Back to the top