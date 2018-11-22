0 new post/s since your last visit
Sally Face: Episode Five – Memories and Dreams
Developer:
Steve Gabry
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital December 13, 2019 by Steve Gabry
Sal, the boy with a prosthetic face, uses his handheld video game system to speak with the dead and learn their stories. After a string of mysterious murders, Sal and his three friends discover something truly sinister casting shadows over their small town.
Updates
14 Dec, 2019Sally Face reappears with Episode Five release
Surreal point-and-click adventure about a boy with pigtails and a prosthetic face now complete on Windows, Mac and Linux.
