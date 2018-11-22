  • Log In | Sign Up

Sally Face: Episode Five – Memories and Dreams

Sally Face: Episode Five – Memories and Dreams - Cover art

Sal, the boy with a prosthetic face, uses his handheld video game system to speak with the dead and learn their stories. After a string of mysterious murders, Sal and his three friends discover something truly sinister casting shadows over their small town.

Updates

14 Dec, 2019
Sally Face reappears with Episode Five release

Surreal point-and-click adventure about a boy with pigtails and a prosthetic face now complete on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Adventure Games by Steve Gabry

» Sally Face (series)

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

