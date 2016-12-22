  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Uncertain: Light at the End (2020) - Game details

The Uncertain: Light at the End

Uncertain: Light at the End, The - Cover art

The Uncertain: Light at the End is a new title set in the world established by 2016’s The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day – a lonely and abandoned Earth where humans have “disappeared” and machines rule the world. As Emily, one of Earth’s only free humans, players will unravel the mystery behind humanity’s disappearance while being pursued by the same machines which once served humankind.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of October 2020 video preview

If you're uncertain what's ahead, this month's trailer compilation is a reminder of the promising adventures coming soon that we know you'll love.

View video preview Oct 2, 2020
Steam Game Festival - Summer 2020 Article

Demo round-up for Summer Steam Game Festival

There's plenty of adventuring on tap this week, but act now as these downloadable samplers are available only until June 22nd.

Read more Jun 16, 2020

Updates

8 Oct, 2020
The Uncertain: Light at the End is surely out now on PC

Postapocalyptic sci-fi sequel to 2016's The Last Quiet Day available today for download on Steam and GOG.
16 Sep, 2020
New trailer clarifies launch date of The Uncertain: Light at the End

Second installment of postapocalyptic sci-fi adventure set on machine-dominated Earth coming to PC on October 8th.
26 Sep, 2018
The Uncertain looking for continued assurance through Kickstarter

Alpha demo available for second episode of futuristic sentient robot adventure.
22 Dec, 2016
The Uncertain officially announces Episode 2 with first screenshots

Next installment of post-apocalyptic robot adventure coming in third quarter of 2017.

Walkthrough for The Uncertain: Light at the End

Stuck in The Uncertain: Light at the End, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Uncertain: Light at the End and wonder no more!

The Uncertain: Light At The End | Full Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #1
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #2
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #3
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #4
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #5
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #6
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #7
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #8
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #9
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #10
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #11
'The Uncertain: Light at the End - Screenshot #12

The Uncertain: Light at the End release trailer

The Uncertain: Light at the End release date reveal teaser

The Uncertain: Light at the End reveal teaser

What our readers think of The Uncertain: Light at the End

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Uncertain: Light at the End yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by ComonGames

» The Uncertain (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Uncertain: Light at the End by ComonGames - Adventure Game

The Uncertain: Light at the End is an adventure game, released in 2020 by ComonGames. The Uncertain: Light at the End has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Uncertain: Light at the End, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Uncertain: Light at the End.