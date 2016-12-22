The Uncertain: Light at the End
Developer:
ComonGames
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital October 8, 2020 by ComonGames
The Uncertain: Light at the End is a new title set in the world established by 2016’s The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day – a lonely and abandoned Earth where humans have “disappeared” and machines rule the world. As Emily, one of Earth’s only free humans, players will unravel the mystery behind humanity’s disappearance while being pursued by the same machines which once served humankind.
The Uncertain: Light at the End is available at:
Walkthrough for The Uncertain: Light at the EndStuck in The Uncertain: Light at the End, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Uncertain: Light at the End and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Uncertain: Light at the End » View all screenshots (21)
Videos for The Uncertain: Light at the End » View all videos
What our readers think of The Uncertain: Light at the End
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Uncertain: Light at the End yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information