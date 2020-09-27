How do you fit nearly two decades of a legendary gaming company's incredible history into a single book? It sounds like an impossible task, but author Shawn Mills has done just that with The Sierra Adventure: The Story of Sierra On-Line. Based on interviews with more than fifty former employees, ranging from management to producers, artists, designers, musicians, and marketers, the book contains 361 pages packed full of firsthand accounts, obervations, and anecdotes from the eighties and nineties in their own words. You've had a taste of the party days in The On-Line Dorm and gone behind the scenes of development on Conquests of the Longbow, but today we're going to hear from the author himself as Shawn chats with Joshua Cleveland from Weird Gaming Adventure.



The Sierra Adventure: The Story of Sierra On-Line is available now for purchase in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.