Video interview: Al Lowe

Did you know that Leisure Suit Larry was once pitched to Hollywood executives as a TV show or cartoon? Can you guess who Al Lowe would cast to play Larry in a movie about his iconic loveable loser? Is Al’s bio accurate when it says that he once played saxophone with David Hasselhoff? Did an ex-Sierra On-Line employee almost get Al sued by Activision? You’re about to find out the answers to all these questions and more in this incredibly entertaining video chat.

For the next half hour, join me as the legendary game developer, comedian, musician and all-around great guy cracks jokes and talks all-things Larry, Freddy (Pharkas) and Wiki(pedia). So strip off your leisure suit, let the dog out, grab a glass of your favorite beverage and hit play to get the low(e)down on Al Lowe.

For more videos from Joshua Cleveland, be sure to follow his Weird Gaming Adventure channel on YouTube.