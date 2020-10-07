Shawn Mills and The Sierra Adventure: The Story of Sierra On-Line

For decades we've heard only bits and pieces of what went on behind closed doors at Sierra during their rise(s) and fall(s) as one of the premier videogame companies in the eighties and nineties. But no more. Author Shawn Mills – no stranger to Sierra, having helped remake King's Quest III and Space Quest II as co-founder of Infamous Adventures – has exhaustively interviewed and compiled the stories of over fifty former Sierra management and employees, from producers to artists, designers, musicians, and marketers, to tell the behind-the-scenes tale of the legendary company in their own words: Al Lowe, Josh Mandel, Christy Marx, Lori and Corey Cole, Mark Crowe, and even Ken Williams himself, to name just a few.

Weighing in at 361 pages and 6 x 9 inches (152 x 229 mm), The Sierra Adventure: The Story of Sierra On-Line can be purchased now in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats, but if you haven't picked one up for yourself yet – or have, but know other Sierra-loving friends and family members who would surely enjoy a copy of their own – now's your chance to grab one FREE! In collaboration with author Shawn Mills, we are pleased to offer one hardcover, two paperbacks, and three eBook versions. To win, just follow the instructions below to enter as many times as you'd like. The contest will run for one week, ending Wednesday, October 14th.