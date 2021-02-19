The Aggie Awards – The Best Adventure Games of 2020

As much as we’d all love to put 2020 forever in the rearview mirror, there’s one remaining important item of very pleasant business to tend to first: handing out the Aggie Awards!

Yes, as otherwise wretched as the past calendar year was in so many ways, we were spoiled for riches when it came to the great new adventure games released. Not just in terms of quality, but quantity as well, with no fewer than 196 new releases! We have just two words for that kind of production: In. Sane.

Of course, that made our job – and yours, through your participation in our reader poll – all the harder in narrowing the list down to a top ten, top five, and ultimately one and only top game per category. But adventure gamers don’t shy away from a challenge, we embrace it head on!

The end result is before you now, as we hand out the coveted gold – and silver! – statuettes (virtually, of course, but isn’t everything these days?) to the genre’s best and brightest adventures of 2020.

With so much to choose from, not every game could win, but they can be appreciated, so we’d like ALL adventure game developers to take a bow for a job well done, and accept our applause for their contributions in helping us get through this very trying year.

And now, ladies and gentlemen … the Aggie Awards. Enjoy!





Table of Contents

First up: Best Story... the envelope, please!