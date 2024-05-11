The Moomins are quirky, loveable creatures that originated in the vivid imagination of author Tove Jansson, who wrote several novels for children. Snufkin is a wanderer who inhabits six of the nine Moomin books, and he is also the protagonist in Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, an adventure game in which his musical skills come to the rescue of this fantastical world. I have nostalgic memories of reading aloud stories from this series to my own children; it was thrilling to find myself wandering environs that I had previously experienced only through written words with book illustrations. Hyper Games developed Melody of Moominvalley – whose cozy atmosphere and rousing suspense echoes those of the original tales – providing excitement, humor, and lessons learned about kindness and courage.

The game opens as Snufkin leaves the Moomins, who are preparing to hibernate through the upcoming winter. He says goodbye to his friend Moomintroll and promises to return in the spring as usual. The brief introduction is full of longing and hope for the future. Autumn leaves are blown by on the breeze and water ripples in a nearby stream as Snufkin makes his way out of the valley.

Next we find Snufkin returning at the time that Moomins are expected to reawaken, anticipating a happy reunion. Dandelion seeds drift in the breeze, birds sing, and colorful flowers have popped up all over the watercolor-esque landscape. But there are surprises in store. In a bizarre turn of events, Moomintroll has gone missing, and trees have been chopped down to turn the forests into strictly hedged parks. Policeman are patrolling the parks, putting up signs that forbid anyone to enjoy themselves – no smelling the flowers, no picking the fruit, and no tea drinking. Snufkin takes on a quest to find the source of these disruptive changes, and to suss out why Moomintroll has disappeared.

Viewed mostly from a top-down, third-person perspective, Moominvalley is composed of tall cliffs with grassy paths, ocean beaches, a strangely desiccated riverbed, and caverns full of giant boulders and enticingly tinted mushrooms. The lovely, natural surroundings are presented in a soft, pastel palette, but you can go into the settings menu and adjust the contrast to make them much brighter, if that’s what you prefer. It’s relaxing and enriching to wander the diverse locales, where you meet Moominpappa (easily distracted writer of memoirs), Moominmamma (caring and supportive), Muskrat (gloomy and philosophical), and Little My (who thinks she is smarter than everyone else).

Background music is subtle and varies by location, from sombre, plucked tones when Snufkin departs for the winter, to an energetic, brassy sequence during nighttime exploration, to percussive beats and a simple tune during the park challenges.

Though the narrative is initially a bit slow, it soon picks up as you interact with the characters mentioned above, as well as many others – some of whom are helpful, some threatening, and others a little of both. Dialogs are well-written, explaining what has been happening, revealing personality quirks, and often containing comedic subtleties. The conversations are not voiced, but are accompanied by appropriate murmurs, grunts, sighs, or groans. Occasional brief cutscenes emphasize certain moments in the narrative.

Manifold themes recur during the course of the tale. What is progress, exactly, and should it be encouraged? Will stubbornness give way to acceptance and understanding? Can people (and creatures) change? Is it possible, in the course of life’s journey, to make everyone around you happy?

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalleycontains assorted challenges, most of which I found entertaining, and a handful that created serious frustration. Three different musical instruments are part of Snufkin’s collected inventory. The game clearly indicates which instrument should be used for each event, and the “reach” of the magical music is signalled by a sweeping cloak-like shadow. Sometimes you can solve the task by aiming the music over a specific spot, which is easy. Other times you must move it precisely in a certain direction and speed, which can be tricky. Many quests require gathering items scattered about and using them to change the environment. Some of these are rather simple and brief (returning baby ducks to their mother, for instance). Others are much more intricate (rescuing Moomintroll, for example). Again, the difficulty level varies.

Multiple quests are available simultaneously, including several optional side quests, most of which I completed. Though there is a map feature, finding your way toward the item or person you need to fulfill the mission you have chosen can be confusing. It’s extremely easy to lose yourself within the many locations in Moominvalley if you don’t have a good sense of direction. Pathways can be less than straightforward when you’re heading toward your goal, and experimentation and trial and error is necessary. Quick reflexes are sometimes important, particularly during an extensive chase scene, as well as for several stealth challenges. Overcoming these required a good deal of repetition and persistence on my part, though experienced action gamers should sail through them with aplomb.

Snufkin’s movements are controlled via the mouse (by holding down the left mouse button) and pressing keys with different functions – picking items up, switching between musical instruments, or pushing and pulling large objects to clear a path or create a bridge. Using a game controller is an option. Though the themes and dialogs are appropriate for children, the youngest players are likely to require assistance with navigating the expansive locales and solving the trickier conundrums.

I spent about twelve hours in the splendid world of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley. (It’s not necessary to have read any of the books that inspired this adventure in order to enjoy it fully.) A significant portion of that time was dedicated to playing and replaying the stealth challenges; if you’re experienced with stealth challenges, you will make it through the game more quickly. Other than that, I treasured my time in this picturesque place, finding and completing eccentric tasks, and discovering details about the characters, their relationships, attitudes, and dreams, all climaxing in a satisfying ending.