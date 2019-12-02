  • Log In | Sign Up

Upcoming Games – December 2019 trailer compilation video preview

Written by Gamewalker
Video Feature
Video Feature

With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation highlights just what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer. 

Featured games coming in December:

Arise
Mosaic
Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem
Interrogation: You will be deceived
 


